Four men accused of killing elderly couple in Mpumalanga abandon bail bid | News24

Four males are accused of murdering an aged couple in Mpumalanga in February.

The males deserted their bid for bail on Monday.

They allegedly killed the 2 pensioners earlier than stealing cellphones, a firearm and a car.

The 4 males, Njabulo Glen Shongwe, 20, Siboniso Perseverance Nkosi, 23, Sandile Sherpard Nkambule, 19, and Promise Nxumalo, 23, appeared within the Carolina Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, their defence legal professional knowledgeable the court docket that they’d not be continuing with their bail purposes as initially deliberate.

The matter was subsequently postponed to 16 May for additional investigation.

Charges

The accused are charged with two counts of homicide and theft with aggravating circumstances.

It is alleged that, between 19-22 February 2022, the accused broke into the aged couple’s home and killed them earlier than stealing cellphones and a motorcar.

The car was discovered deserted near the home in Voortrekker Street.

Police beforehand mentioned the our bodies of two pensioners, aged 64 and 83, had been found on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.

Police had been contacted when neighbours grew to become anxious as a result of that they had not seen the couple.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Thabang Mokwana mentioned that, when police arrived on the scene, they seen the door to the home was unlocked.

“The members then discovered the lifeless bodies of the couple. The two were unfortunately certified dead by the emergency personnel at the scene,” Mokwana mentioned.

Police didn’t reveal the reason for demise.

“Police managed to connect the dots and discovered that there were some items belonging to the victims, which appeared to have been taken by the suspects. These items included their Toyota Corolla and a firearm.”

Police later arrested six males.

However, two of the lads couldn’t be linked to the crime and had been launched.

