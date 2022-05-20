Four men shot dead inside their car in Durban | News24

Police are investigating costs of homicide after 4 males have been shot useless in KwaMashu, Durban, on Friday.

“It is alleged that today [Friday] at 11:10, four men were shot and killed by unknown suspects who fled the scene in their getaway vehicle,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala mentioned.

Their our bodies have been discovered with a number of gunshot wounds, inside a stationary car, she mentioned.

The sufferer are aged between 19 and 27.

“The motive for the killing is yet to be established as the investigations unfold,” Gwala mentioned.

