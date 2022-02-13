Four missing Afghan women activists released: UN

Four ladies activists in Afghanistan have been launched by the nation’s “de facto authorities” after going lacking weeks in the past, the United Nations mentioned Sunday.

“After a long period of uncertainty about their whereabouts and safety, the four ‘disappeared’ Afghan women activists, as well as their relatives who also went missing, have all been released by the de facto authorities,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) mentioned on Twitter.

Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar went lacking after collaborating in an anti-Taliban rally, however Afghanistan’s hardline rulers had constantly denied detaining them.

AFP reported the discharge of Ibrahimkhel late on Friday. She went lacking together with Paryani on January 19, days after collaborating in a rally in Kabul calling for ladies’s proper to work and schooling.

Weeks later, Mohammadi and Ayar went lacking.

The Taliban, whose authorities continues to be not acknowledged by any nation, have promised a softer model of the cruel rule that characterised their first stint in energy from 1996 to 2001.

But since storming again to energy in August, they’ve cracked down on dissent by forcefully dispersing ladies’s rallies, detaining critics and infrequently beating native journalists protecting unsanctioned protests.

