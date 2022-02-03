Four North West cops arrested on about 300 counts of fraud using state petrol cards | News24

Police arrested 4 of their very own on a cost of fraud.

The officers are accused of benefitting from irregular transactions on state petrol playing cards.

Two petrol attendants had been additionally arrested however agreed to grow to be state witnesses.

Four cops have been arrested in reference to a fraud case in North West. The officers had been arrested alongside two petrol attendants working in Coligny.

The officers are accused of colluding with the petrol attendants between January and December 2020 to defraud the South African Police Service. They had been arrested on Tuesday, mentioned police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

“It is alleged that the members… [used] state-owned motor vehicles’ fuel cards to pay for fuel that was never filled in the said vehicles. They would then claim cash amounts and share it among themselves,” mentioned Funani.

Some of the fraudulent transactions had been made whereas automobiles had been at an SAPS storage for repairs.

“Subsequent to these irregularities, investigations were conducted, and it led to the arrest of these members, aged 43 to 56,” mentioned Funani.

The two petrol attendants, aged 38 and 58, have agreed to grow to be state witnesses, mentioned Funani.

The cops are anticipated to seem within the Coligny Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

They face round 300 counts of fraud.

Funani mentioned:

Investigation into the matter is underneath manner and extra arrests are imminent.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena mentioned the arrests will function a warning to deprave workers that administration won’t tolerate their behaviour.

Kwena mentioned “no criminals will be allowed to wear the blue uniform”.

