Four people arrested for Cape Town man’s kidnapping | News24

Four individuals have been arrested in reference to the kidnapping of a Cape Town man.

The man was kidnapped from a Du Noon enterprise on Tuesday.

Police discovered him in a home in Langa on Wednesday.

Four individuals had been arrested in reference to the kidnapping of a 31-year-old Cape Town man from a enterprise in Du Noon on Tuesday.

“Unknown suspects entered a business premises on Tuesday at around 17:30 in McClaren Drive in Du Noon, kidnapped a 31-year-old male and fled the scene in a Toyota Quantum in an undisclosed direction. The suspects contacted the relatives, demanding a ransom in exchange for the victim’s freedom,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi mentioned.

On Wednesday, cops traced the sufferer to a residence in Winnie Mandela Road within the N2 Gateway in Langa. They discovered the person in a bed room and 4 individuals, aged 22 to 26, had been arrested

Swartbooi mentioned:

Once charged, the suspects are anticipated to make a court docket look in The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on fees of kidnapping and extortion.

There have been a number of high-profile kidnappings in latest months in Cape Town.

In March, 69-year-old Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah was snatched by armed males his workplaces in Parow.

In January, a Bangladeshi shopkeeper was kidnapped from his retailer in Bishop Lavis. He was discovered after a police operation and two individuals had been arrested.

In June 2021, a Cape Town businessman of Chinese origin was forced into a vehicle in Strand and held for ransom. Police discovered him 4 days later in a shack. He had been burnt and assaulted.

According to crime statistics launched in February, 2 605 kidnappings had been reported between 1 October and 31 December 2021 in South Africa.

