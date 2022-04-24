Four people found from missing Japan ship, condition unknown: Report

Four individuals from the Japanese tour boat that went lacking with 26 individuals on board had been discovered early on Sunday, broadcaster NHK stated, although it was unclear in the event that they have been nonetheless alive.

Three have been found by a police helicopter close to the tip of the Shiretoko peninsula, NHK stated. The fourth was later noticed by a coast guard plane in the identical space, it stated.

Their situation was unknown and it was not clear whether or not they had been on land or have been nonetheless at sea when discovered.

Japanese authorities have been utilizing plane and patrol boats to seek for the passengers and crew of the “Kazu I” after it bumped into bother off the peninsula, which is legendary for its wildlife and dramatic shoreline.

