Four Right Wing Men Arrested For Murder Of CPM Worker In Kerala’s Kannur

Four employees of the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS have been arrested in connection to the homicide of a CPM employee in Kerala’s Kannur. Investigation indicated that political rivalry is the explanation behind the homicide, the police stated. Further investigation is in progress, the police stated.

Fifty-four-year-old Haridasan Okay, a fisherman, was hacked to dying outdoors his home at 1.20 am on Monday.

Since November, there have been 4 to 5 situations the place there have been allegations of political murders within the state.

In November, an RSS employee, S Sanjith, was hacked to dying — allegedly by the employees of the SDPI, which is the political wing of the People’s Front of India.

In December, two political leaders from the BJP and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) had been murdered in Alappuzha.

SDPI state secretary KS Shaan was stabbed to dying whereas he was on manner dwelling. Less than 12 hours later, unidentified males barged into the home of the BJP’s Renjith Sreenivasan, who was the Secretary of the get together’s OBC unit, and hacked him to dying.

After the homicide of Ranjith Sreenivas, junior dwelling minister Nityanand Rai stated the Kerala authorities is trying to crush the rising recognition of the BJP within the state by resorting to any means. He additionally accused the state authorities of defending individuals concerned within the homicide.

There has been an enormous spike in violence in Kannur, one of the vital politically unstable areas of the state, for the reason that CPM-led Left Democratic Front got here to energy in 2016. Most of the clashes have taken place between the employees of the CPM and the BJP and RSS.