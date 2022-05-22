Four-Run Ninth Seals 9-2 Win For Twins Over Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Ryan struck out six and the Minnesota Twins capped the sport with a four-run ninth inning for a 9-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night time.

Ryan (5-2) allowed one run on 5 hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Minnesota had a pair of two-run innings and was forward going into the ninth, when the offense erupted — together with two-run double by Carlos Correa. The prime six batters within the Twins lineup all collected RBIs within the win, and Minnesota’s Luis Arráez had two RBIs and scored on a wild pitch.

The Royals’ Brad Keller (1-4) tossed seven innings and gave up 4 runs on 5 hits with 4 strikeouts and three walks. In the sixth inning, Keller notched his four-hundredth profession strikeout.

Emmanuel Rivera hit his second residence run of the sequence with a solo shot within the seventh, and Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 3 with a stroll and an RBI for the Royals.

Kansas City entered the sport batting .154 with bases loaded and got here up empty in its lone alternative within the sixth, trailing 4-1 on the time. The Royals left eight on base general.

ROSTER MOVES

Twins: Selected the contract of LHP Trevor Megill from Triple-A St. Paul and optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to Triple-A. Minnesota additionally designated RHP Chris Vallimont for project.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Placed RHP Josh Winder (proper shoulder impingement) on the 15-day injured record and activated Bailey Ober from the ten-day IL.

UP NEXT

Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.75) is scheduled to start out for Minnesota within the sequence finale on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City had not introduced a starter as of Saturday night time.

