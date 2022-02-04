Four senior aides to Boris Johnson resign amid ‘Partygate’ scandal

Four senior aides to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday within the wake of the Downing Street ‘Partygate’ scandal.

Downing Street introduced in a night assertion that it had accepted the resignations of Martin Reynolds, Boris Johnson’s chief secretary who emailed round 100 folks inviting them to a drinks social gathering in May 2020, and his chief of workers Dan Rosenfield, a 12 months after he took workplace.

The prime minister thanked them for his or her “important contribution to government”, together with their work on the pandemic and financial restoration, a spokesman mentioned in a press release.

“They will remain in place until their successors are appointed,” he added.

The announcement of the departures was preceded earlier within the day by these of Munira Mirza, Downing Street’s head of coverage, and communications chief Jack Doyle, who was allegedly at one of many offending events.

Mirza mentioned her resignation was over Johnson making a “misleading” accusation towards the opposition chief when he was defending himself in Parliament on Wednesday following the discharge of a damning inside report on the Downing Street lockdown-breaching gatherings which highlighted “failures of leadership”.

The scandal over the gatherings has severely weakened Johnson with the opposition, in addition to a number of members of his personal Conservative social gathering, calling for his resignation.

After he had as soon as once more apologised for the gatherings throughout a session in parliament on Monday, Johnson accused Labour Party chief Keir Starmer of permitting the late ex-BBC star paedophile Jimmy Savile to flee justice when he was head of the UK prosecution service.

The use of this accusation, which is widespread in conspiracy and far-right circles, induced an outcry.

Keir Starmer himself accused Boris Johnson of repeating “fascist conspiracy theories to score cheap political points”.

Mirza, who had been working for Johnson for 14 years together with when he was mayor of London, wrote in her resignation letter that “there was no fair or reasonable basis for that assumption.”

“This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child abuse. You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave,” she added.

According to the Daily Mail tabloid, communications director Jack Doyle informed his workers that it had all the time been his intention to depart two years after taking workplace in 2020, initially in a junior function, and that his household life had suffered tremendously from the scandal in latest weeks.

Downing Steet pressured Boris Johnson’s “gratitude” to the 2 former advisers for his or her “contribution to government”.