Four senior officials suspended for their involvement in Albert Fritz sex scandal – sources | News24

The fallout from the intercourse scandal involving former Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has led to extra suspensions.

Earlier at the moment, 4 officers have been suspended.

Sources have informed News24 that amongst these suspended is Fritz’s head of ministry David Abrahams.

Four extra Western Cape Government officers have been suspended within the wake of the sexual assault scandal involving former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

The 4 senior officers have been all working in Fritz’s ministry – the political wing separate from the division solely targeted on service supply.

The 4 are all accused of procuring and grooming the ladies for Fritz.

They would, at occasions, allegedly get the ladies drunk particularly when travelling to small cities in far-flung areas of the Western Cape.

Most of the ladies have been interns in Fritz’s workplace whereas others have been a part of the Expanded Public Works Programme.

Sources have informed News24 that David Abrahams, head of Fritz’s ministry, is among the many officers who have been suspended.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Monday introduced that Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais, could be appearing as Community Safety MEC following the suspension of incumbent Albert Fritz.

Marais’ appointment as appearing Community Safety MEC comes after Fritz requested his celebration bosses to permit him to step apart amid the sexual assault allegations, 9 months into his tenure because the DA’s chief within the Western Cape.

Fritz took over because the DA’s interim chief within the Western Cape after the resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela final yr. Madikizela resigned after it was revealed that he falsely claimed on his CV that he had a BCom diploma.

Earlier, News24 revealed that Fritz was suspended following severe allegations of sexual assault that have been levelled in opposition to him by younger staff.

Winde introduced Fritz’s suspension late on Sunday night with out divulging the explanations for the choice.

