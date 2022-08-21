Four ships with agricultural products left Ukraine, says Turkish Defense Ministry

Four vessels with agricultural merchandise left the Ukrainian ports

of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny on Sunday morning; they’re

taking out 33,300 tonnes of foodstuffs, the Turkish Defense

Ministry mentioned, Trend stories citing TASS.

The Da Liang bulk service with 14,000 tonnes of sugar beet is

certain for the South Korean port of Gunsan. The Filyoz ship carries

5,000 tonnes of vegetable oil, the Kubrosli Y ship has 10,000

tonnes of wheat on board, and The Foyle vessel carries 4,300 tonnes

of vegetable oil. All the ships are certain for Turkey.

The departure of the ships was beforehand accepted by the Joint

Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. Agricultural merchandise from

Ukraine are exported through a humanitarian hall, which is

managed by representatives of the JCC. They additionally examine every

vessel earlier than it enters the Bosphorus. Similar measures are utilized

to empty dry cargo ships certain for Ukraine.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, six ships are

scheduled to be inspected on Sunday, together with 5 empty ships

heading to Ukraine.