Four ships with agricultural products left Ukraine, says Turkish Defense Ministry
Four vessels with agricultural merchandise left the Ukrainian ports
of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny on Sunday morning; they’re
taking out 33,300 tonnes of foodstuffs, the Turkish Defense
Ministry mentioned, Trend stories citing TASS.
The Da Liang bulk service with 14,000 tonnes of sugar beet is
certain for the South Korean port of Gunsan. The Filyoz ship carries
5,000 tonnes of vegetable oil, the Kubrosli Y ship has 10,000
tonnes of wheat on board, and The Foyle vessel carries 4,300 tonnes
of vegetable oil. All the ships are certain for Turkey.
The departure of the ships was beforehand accepted by the Joint
Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. Agricultural merchandise from
Ukraine are exported through a humanitarian hall, which is
managed by representatives of the JCC. They additionally examine every
vessel earlier than it enters the Bosphorus. Similar measures are utilized
to empty dry cargo ships certain for Ukraine.
According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, six ships are
scheduled to be inspected on Sunday, together with 5 empty ships
heading to Ukraine.