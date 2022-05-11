Four suspects arrested after 2 ANC councillors gunned down in car | News24

Four suspects have been arrested for the 2019 homicide of two ANC councillors.

The suspects had been arrested on Thursday in several areas.

Valtyne Kekana and Ralph Kanyane had been sitting in a automobile when a gunman allegedly approached and opened fireplace.

Four suspects have been arrested in reference to the killing of two ANC Mogalakwena councillors – Valtyne Kekana, 54, and Ralph Kanyane, 32 – in 2019.

The suspects had been arrested within the early hours of Tuesday in several areas – Sekgakgapheng, Moshate, Tshamahansi, and Mokopane city.

“The two victims were sitting in a motor vehicle in Mokopane town on 23 July 2019 when the gunman allegedly approached and immediately started firing shots at them at point-blank.

“They each died on the scene. The assailant then fled on foot after the incident,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement on Tuesday.

News24 reported that Kekana was chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee in the Mogalakwena municipality, and Kanyane was the party’s branch secretary in the region.

News24 further reported at the time that the party’s provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela hinted that the shooting may be politically motivated.

In addition, in October 2019, Move reported that the Limpopo police offered a R250 000 reward for anyone who could help identify the culprit behind the murder.

According to Limpopo police, a high-level team of investigators led by the deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Major-General Samuel Manala, was appointed to probe the murders.

The four suspects, aged between 40 and 51-years-old, are set to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Investigations continue.

