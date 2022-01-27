Four top Northern Cape govt officials in court for allegedly dealing in uncut diamonds | News24
A legal is again behind bars after an escape.
Patrick Pleul, image alliance by way of Getty Images
Four senior Northern Cape authorities officers have appeared in court docket for allegedly dealing in uncut diamonds.
Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane stated the Northern Cape Department of Finance, Economic Development and Tourism officers had appeared within the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Kimberley.
Former head of division Patrick Seboko, senior undertaking workforce supervisor Tebogo Gaborone, chief director of commerce and sector growth Susan Wyngaard, and chief monetary officer Kuberin Packirisamy had been going through expenses of contravening the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, dealing in uncut diamonds with out a allow, and fraud.
The case was postponed to twenty-eight March to permit for authorized session.
The 4 are out on bail.
Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.
We dwell in a world the place details and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to
belief. For solely R75 per thirty days, you could have entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
prime opinions and a variety of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later as we speak.