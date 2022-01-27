Four top Northern Cape govt officials in court for allegedly dealing in uncut diamonds | News24

Patrick Pleul, image alliance by way of Getty Images

Four senior Northern Cape authorities officers have appeared in court docket for allegedly dealing in uncut diamonds.

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane stated the Northern Cape Department of Finance, Economic Development and Tourism officers had appeared within the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Kimberley.

Former head of division Patrick Seboko, senior undertaking workforce supervisor Tebogo Gaborone, chief director of commerce and sector growth Susan Wyngaard, and chief monetary officer Kuberin Packirisamy had been going through expenses of contravening the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, dealing in uncut diamonds with out a allow, and fraud.

The case was postponed to twenty-eight March to permit for authorized session.

The 4 are out on bail.

