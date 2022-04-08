Four US personnel with possible brain injuries after Syria attack: CENTCOM

At least 4 US service members have been injured in a rocket attack in eastern Syria, a US navy official stated Thursday, after preliminary studies advised solely two suffered minor accidents.

“At this time, four US servicemembers are being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries,” the US Central Command informed Al Arabiya English in an emailed assertion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The official stated Coalition forces on the Green Village in Syria “received 2 rounds of indirect fire that struck two support buildings.”

Asked who was behind the assault, the official stated it was being investigated.

Iran-backed militias and proxies have routinely attacked US forces and bases housing US troops in Syria and Iraq.

Last month, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed accountability for missile assaults in opposition to what they claimed have been Israeli “strategic centers” in Iraq’s Erbil.

The goal was an oil refinery owned by an Iraqi Kurdish.

On Thursday, the highest US navy basic stated the IRGC-Quds Force was a terrorist group, and he stated the group shouldn’t be faraway from the fear blacklist.

Read extra: Two US personnel injured in Syria attack: Officials