Four weeks before attack, psychologist had ‘no concerns’ about killer’s mental health
Four weeks earlier than Hannah Clarke and her three kids had been burnt alive, a psychologist stated she had “no concerns” concerning the killer’s psychological well being, that he was “coping remarkably well” along with his marriage breakdown, and that restarting contact along with his kids “would be ideal”.
Psychologist Vivian Jarrett struggled to elucidate her evaluation of Rowan Baxter, and she or he was clearly shaken when she left the coronial inquest on Thursday, which is coming to an in depth after nearly two weeks of proof.
Ms Clarke, 31, and her kids – daughters Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and son Trey, 3 – died after Baxter doused the within of the household’s SUV in petrol and ignited it in Camp Hill in Brisbane’s south on February 19, 2020. Baxter died on the scene from self-inflicted wounds.
Ms Jarrett was one in every of a number of professionals to have contact with Baxter within the weeks earlier than the killings. He had repeatedly insisted he did not have a problem.
Ms Jarrett noticed Baxter for six classes and wrote a letter on January 21, 2020, giving her opinion of his psychological well being, his parenting talents and whether or not he ought to have entry to his kids.
“Mr Baxter has been stressed over his wife leaving him suddenly, but has been coping remarkably well, given the situation,” the letter stated.
“I have no concerns with his mental health. Contact with his children would be ideal and after reviewing his parenting strategy, all seems in order for him to regain contact.”
Twenty-nine days later, Baxter killed them.
Jacoba Brasch, the barrister aiding deputy state coroner Jane Bentley within the inquest, requested whether or not Ms Jarrett ever thought Baxter could possibly be “pulling the wool” over her eyes.