Four weeks before attack, psychologist had ‘no concerns’ about killer’s mental health

Four weeks earlier than Hannah Clarke and her three kids had been burnt alive, a psychologist stated she had “no concerns” concerning the killer’s psychological well being, that he was “coping remarkably well” along with his marriage breakdown, and that restarting contact along with his kids “would be ideal”.

Psychologist Vivian Jarrett struggled to elucidate her evaluation of Rowan Baxter, and she or he was clearly shaken when she left the coronial inquest on Thursday, which is coming to an in depth after nearly two weeks of proof.

Hannah Clarke along with her three kids – Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey.

Ms Clarke, 31, and her kids – daughters Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and son Trey, 3 – died after Baxter doused the within of the household’s SUV in petrol and ignited it in Camp Hill in Brisbane’s south on February 19, 2020. Baxter died on the scene from self-inflicted wounds.

Ms Jarrett was one in every of a number of professionals to have contact with Baxter within the weeks earlier than the killings. He had repeatedly insisted he did not have a problem.