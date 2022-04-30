Fourteen Ukrainians including pregnant woman freed in prisoner exchange

Fourteen Ukrainians together with a pregnant soldier have been freed within the newest prisoner alternate with Russian forces, Ukraine mentioned on Saturday, with out revealing the variety of Russians returned to Moscow.

“Today, we carried out a new exchange of prisoners. Fourteen of ours are coming home, seven military and seven civilians. One of the military women is five months pregnant,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk mentioned on Telegram.

In an interview with the BBC on Friday, Vereshchuk accused Russian forces of deporting massive numbers of civilians into Russia and utilizing them as “hostages.”

“That’s why they captured all these hostages – civilians, women, employees of local councils, to try and use them,” she was quoted as saying.

“We know there are more than a thousand hostages there – including almost 500 women,” she mentioned, including that they have been being held in prisons and pre-trial detention facilities.

She emphasised the issue of securing the liberation of ladies within the exchanges.

“Now we refuse to hold an exchange with no women in the list. That is how we try to somehow rescue our women and civilians,” she mentioned.

Several exchanges between Moscow and Kyiv have taken place since Russia invaded on February 24.

