Fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for over 50s in Saudi Arabia now available

Saudi Arabia has began offering a fourth COVID-19 dose for these over 50 years of age, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health introduced on Tuesday.

The fourth dose (or second booster shot) is offered for these above 50 who’ve cleared eight months because the first booster shot.

It may be availed via an appointment on the Sehhaty cell software, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom has actively combated the unfold of COVID-19 by offering free and simply accessible COVID-19 vaccinations, strict social security guidelines, and frequent testing mandates for residents and vacationers.

As of April 25, Saudi Arabia reported 109 new instances and one loss of life from the virus. Total deaths from COVID-19 stand at 9,082, based on the well being ministry.

Over 24 million persons are totally vaccinated, and over 64 million doses have been administered nation extensive.

