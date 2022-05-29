Fourth day of TEKNOFEST starts in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The final, fourth, day

of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival has

began in Baku, Trend studies.

During at this time, the competition is anticipated to award groups and

members of the competition, quite a few leisure applications

for each adults and youngsters, air exhibits, flyboard exhibits, and many others.

Representatives of aviation, house and know-how firms will

proceed to current their merchandise at TEKNOFEST.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and

Technology Festival is being held in Azerbaijan from May 26 by way of

May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of

Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time,

the TEKNOFEST manufacturing workplace operates in Baku.

The full employees of the workplace consists of Azerbaijani

specialists.

The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint

group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is

managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the

technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than

60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal

firms.

The purpose is to popularize such areas as aviation, house trade

and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,

to determine the information and expertise of younger engineers by way of

competitions organized throughout the framework of the competition, as

nicely as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.

