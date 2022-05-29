Fourth day of TEKNOFEST starts in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The final, fourth, day
of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival has
began in Baku, Trend studies.
During at this time, the competition is anticipated to award groups and
members of the competition, quite a few leisure applications
for each adults and youngsters, air exhibits, flyboard exhibits, and many others.
Representatives of aviation, house and know-how firms will
proceed to current their merchandise at TEKNOFEST.
TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and
Technology Festival is being held in Azerbaijan from May 26 by way of
May 29.
TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time,
the TEKNOFEST manufacturing workplace operates in Baku.
The full employees of the workplace consists of Azerbaijani
specialists.
The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint
group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is
managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the
technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than
60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal
firms.
The purpose is to popularize such areas as aviation, house trade
and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,
to determine the information and expertise of younger engineers by way of
competitions organized throughout the framework of the competition, as
nicely as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.
