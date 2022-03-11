Fourth slain diver laid to rest – Nagassar bought over 30 cakes for 2-year-old son

News

Vanessa Kussie, centre, throughout the funeral procession for her husband Rishi Nagassar in Couva on Thursday. Nagassar was considered one of 4 divers who drowned whereas doing upkeep work on Paria installations within the sea two weeks in the past.

– Angelo Marcelle

While birthdays are historically celebrated every year, Rishi Nagassar prioritised celebrating his two-year-old son’s birthday each month.

Nagassar’s household didn’t fairly perceive his “obsession with buying birthday cakes for Nashhik.”

But within the wake of his tragic demise, it’s considered one of their fondest recollections of him.

Nagassar – fondly often known as Blacks and Ryan to many – was considered one of 4 divers who died after they had been pulled right into a 30-inch Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd underwater crude oil pipeline in Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25 whereas doing work.

His physique was the final to be recovered and he was final to be laid to relaxation. Pundit Surujdath Maharaj carried out Nagassar’s last rites on Thursday at his dwelling on Richmond Street in Perseverance Village, Couva.

Nagassar’s niece Ashwarie Beharrilal recalled, “In complete Nashhik acquired 34 birthday desserts in his lower than three years of life. Why did you purchase a cake on the fourth of each month?

“Now we perceive why…so in case you aren’t right here, he had sufficient birthday desserts to final him a lifetime.

“Our papa, our baby, our Nashhik was your whole life…you were indeed the father every child wanted.”

Vanessa Kussie, centre, spouse of Rishi Nagassar, weeps at his funeral on Richmond Stret, Perseverance village, Couva on Thursday. – Angelo Marcelle

She additionally reminisced that Nagassar influenced them to like the ocean simply as a lot as he did as a result of he would take them on many seaside journeys, river limes and fishing journeys.

Another of Nagassar’s nieces, Ashley Beharrilal, additionally admired Nagassar’s love for Nashhik.

She stated, “Along got here Nashhik when he (Nagassar) stated his life was full. Since Nashhik was born, each month he would purchase a cake on the fourth to rejoice his birthday every month.

“Nashhik doesn’t even know when his actual birthday is as a result of each time he sees a cake, he assume it’s his birthday.

“The whole family would think this is silly but I guess now we understand how much it meant to him.”

Ashely was additionally keen on the bond Nagassar shared along with his spouse Vanessa Kussie from the day they met 13 years in the past.

Ashley defined, “He’d all the time sweet-talk her and name her curly hair. He instructed her that he’s all the time dreamt he would meet somebody with curly hair and, after he noticed her, she was the particular person from his goals.

“It’s been 13 years now since Uncle Ryan was introduced to our family and immediately, he connect with all the uncles and aunties.”

She stated in his final days, Nagassar more and more turned nervous about his mom’s well being however little did anybody know “that our world would shatter on Friday 25 February.”