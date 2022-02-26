Fourth term for Kováčik in Slovakia | Inside UEFA

Kováčik takes the helm of Slovak soccer for an extra 4 years after delegates confirmed him in workplace for a fourth time period on the SFZ’s convention in Senec.

“This victory is the most valuable of all to me,” Kováčik advised delegates after his re-election. “It is an honour to have gained your confidence, as this enables me to continue in my job in this difficult period.”

Ongoing progress

Various challenges await the present SFZ president, who underlined his dedication to driving progress in any respect ranges of the sport in Slovakia. “I wish to expand our membership base,” Kováčik stated, “and create good conditions for youth and children to play football.”

“Our ten-year project to reconstruct football stadiums will be completed this month, so it is extremely important that we create a similar project – namely, to set up training pitches and areas.”

“Inflatable or permanent training halls would enable people to train in the winter months as well,” he mirrored.

Stadium work

Construction work on 22 out of 23 stadiums throughout the nation has already been accomplished, and the nationwide coaching centre in Poprad – the place youth and ladies’s groups play their worldwide matches – has already been in operation since 2011.

Kováčik expressed explicit pleasure on the senior nationwide males’s staff’s achievement in qualifying for the final two EURO ultimate rounds, and the way Slovakia’s soccer group had pulled collectively to beat robust moments led to by the COVID pandemic.