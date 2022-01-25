Fourth vaccine gets green light for Aussies

Australia’s vaccine rollout has been given an enormous enhance following information a fourth jab has been accredited to be used.

Australians sceptical about getting any of the “new technology” Covid-19 vaccines accredited to be used in Australia lastly have a fourth, extra conventional, possibility.

Novavax has been provisionally accredited to be used in Australia, with well being authorities hoping it is going to drive Covid-19 vaccination charges nearer to 100 per cent.

Pending a ultimate tick of approval from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the vaccine might be in Australian arms inside weeks.

Health Minister Greg Hunt mentioned Australia had 51 million models of the vaccine – the primary protein Covid-19 vaccine to be accredited – on order as soon as all packing containers are checked.

Mr Hunt mentioned authorities hoped folks sceptical about beforehand accredited vaccines would take up Novavax.

“Obviously we have a first dose national vaccination rate of 95.2 per cent, and we know some people have waited for Novavax,” Mr Hunt mentioned.

“Hopefully this will encourage those people in that less than five per cent to come forward and be vaccinated.”

TGA head professor John Skerritt mentioned there have been some people who have been nervous about “new technology” mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, who have been extra assured in receiving a protein vaccine.

“The technology on which Novavax is made is an older technology. And I would have had sever hundreds of emails from individuals and groups who have said, for whatever reason, we would like to have a protein vaccine,” professor Skerritt mentioned.

“I don’t know (how many) individuals, but this just gives them further choice.”

According to the TGA, protein vaccines use a non-infectious part discovered on the floor of the coronavirus and are manufactured in cells in a laboratory.

“After vaccination, immune cells recognise the vaccine protein as foreign, and launch an immune response against it,” the TGA mentioned in an announcement.

The TGA mentioned Novavax was accredited to be used in Australians 18 years and older, with two doses given three weeks aside.

Professor Skerritt mentioned medical trials have proven Novavax has over 90 per cent efficacy in opposition to symptomatic infections, and there aren’t any sturdy alerts of hostile occasions.

At this stage, Novavax is barely accredited to be used as a major course and never for boosters, however the TGA anticipates that might change.

“I know there is interest in potential for Novavax to be used as a booster, or even in adolescents (12-17) or as a paediatric (5-11) dose,” professor Skerritt mentioned.

“The company hasn’t yet submitted an application to us for that, but we’re talking to them, and we’ve given an undertaking as we do for all Covid vaccines that as soon as we get that data, we will review it as an absolute top priority.”