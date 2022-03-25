Fourth ‘winter’ COVID vaccine recommended for people over 65
Older Australians and folks on the highest danger of extreme illness will have the ability to get a fourth coronavirus vaccine forward of winter and an anticipated surge in COVID-19 and flu circumstances.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation introduced the advice for a further “winter” booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday to extend safety for individuals aged over 65 and different weak teams.
More than 5 million individuals can be eligible for the additional dose, which can apply to 4.2 million Australians aged over 65, about 230,000 aged and incapacity care residents, roughly 500,000 people who find themselves severely immunocompromised, and about 80,000 Indigenous Australians aged 50 and over.
The rollout will start in pharmacies and common practices on April 4 and will be given 4 to 6 months after the primary booster shot.
“The extra dose is about preventing the most vulnerable from harm and those most at risk of severe illness,” Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly mentioned. “The evidence-based advice is to go for the high-risk groups in the first instance.”
Loading
The further booster dose will coincide with the influenza vaccination program, that means older Australians will have the ability to get the flu shot and the additional COVID-19 vaccine on the similar time.
“[The] influenza vaccine can be co-administered with the additional booster dose of [a] COVID-19 vaccine. However, if a person is not yet eligible for their additional booster dose, [the] influenza vaccine could be given ahead of the additional booster dose,” ATAGI mentioned in an announcement.
Professor Kelly mentioned the vaccine advisory group appeared carefully at “evidence from Israel and internationally” earlier than making the fourth dose suggestion to the teams most prone to extreme illness.