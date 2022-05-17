Fox boss blames press for spoiling Rudy Giuliani reveal on “Masked Singer”

A Fox Entertainment govt says the media “spoiled” Rudy Giuliani‘s controversial look on The Masked Singer, which prompted shock among the many viewers and judges on the present.

In mid-April, Giuliani was revealed as the contestant inside the Jack in the Box costume on the present after he carried out traditional rock hit “Bad To The Bone” by George Thorogood. Although the viewers did not know which disguise Giuliani was in, his look was anticipated after Deadline reported on it again in February.

Rob Wade, president of other leisure and specials at Fox Entertainment, mentioned the corporate has no regrets permitting Giuliani on the present, however shared disappointment that the shock was revealed months earlier than airing.

“Yeah, absolutely no regrets,” Wade mentioned, according to Variety. “The marketing is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what the casting accomplished. And whether it was on set or with the viewers at home I suppose my only regret or surprise was obviously the reveal was spoiled [by the press], but kudos to you guys.”

“Just please don’t do it again,” he added. “Thanks a lot.”

Fox had teased Giuliani‘s look as “the biggest event in ‘Masked Singer‘ history,” however the component of full shock fizzled.

Some believed that the track for the previous advisor of ex-President Donald Trump had been minimize out of the present due to the lengthy wait. After the primary few episodes aired, it was speculated he had been dropped over the preliminary backlash as a result of political controversy swirling over him. Giuliani was a key determine within the storm of voter fraud allegations over the 2020 presidential election, which was handily gained by President Joe Biden. He ultimately appeared on this season’s seventh episode, which aired April 20.

When host Nick Cannon helped the previous New York City mayor take off his masks, he wasn’t acknowledged immediately by the judges.

“Is that Robert Duvall?” decide Nicole Scherzinger requested.

“No, that’s not Robert Duvall,” decide Ken Jeong replied, visibly upset.

In February, Deadline reported that two of the present’s judges walked off stage after Giuliani’s id was revealed. However, within the edited on-air model, solely Jeong left the stage.

“This is definitely something I never would have guessed,” decide Robin Thicke mentioned, chuckling.

Moments later, Jeong mentioned “I’m done,” and stormed away.

Though judges, followers and common naysayers disapproved, Giuliani mentioned he was a fan of the present and had enjoyable singing.

Giuliani instructed Cannon in a post-performance interview that he went on the present for his household, particularly his granddaughter.

“I want her to know you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely. And I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me or unlikely than this,” he mentioned.

Newsweek reached out to Giuliani for remark.