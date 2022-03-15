Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine: Network

A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine outdoors Kyiv, the US community stated Tuesday.

Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their car was struck Monday by incoming hearth in Horenka, outdoors the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott stated in an announcement.

Hall, a Briton who works because the community’s State Department correspondent, stays hospitalized in Ukraine, Scott stated.

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us,” Scott stated. “His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.”

Zakrzewski, who was based mostly in London, had been working in Ukraine since February.

On Sunday, a US journalist was shot useless and one other wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed among the fiercest combating since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a challenge about international refugee points, the media outlet stated.

The International Federation of Journalists recognized the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

A Ukrainian who had been in the identical automobile because the Americans was additionally wounded, in line with a medic on the scene.

