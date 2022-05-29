Fractious ANC Ekurhuleni conference reveals extent of divisions in the region – Makhura | News24

Makhura addressed residents outdoors an area Methodist church and one other group outdoors Atamelang Primary School.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni had a delayed begin to its regional convention on Saturday.

Outstanding disputes and delayed registration of delegates resulted within the convention beginning a day late.

David Makhura described the convention as a “war zone”.

Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura ripped into the ANC in Ekurhuleni, describing the area as divided and holding a convention that resembled a “war zone”.

Makhura gave a gap tackle on Saturday, a day after the ANC convention in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, was scheduled to start.

Allegations of department exclusions marred the convention. There have been additionally delays in registering delegates.

When Makhura took to the rostrum, a number of seats within the convention venue have been empty as many delegates had but to register on time.

News24 understands that 5 to 9 branches have filed disputes about being excluded from the convention.

In Fourways, Johannesburg, the occasion venue was plagued by the high-security presence of armed males, carrying black clothes, to defend the gates into the Indaba Hotel.

Makhura stated it confirmed the regarding state of the divisions within the area.

“The people carrying firearms, I saw the type of guns that I have only seen in conflict zones elsewhere, including in Ukraine. We do not want the use, by all means necessary, to discredit the ANC. Some people were naked in protest, which is completely unnecessary in the ANC.

“Those in management, it’s also not acceptable to abuse the method to wish to exclude those that will not be supporting you. It has been a whole disgrace what has characterised this convention,” Makhura said.

The conference will be contested by current Ekurhuleni chairperson and former mayor Mzwandile Masina, who is seeking a third term.

Other members of his leadership, including regional secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, is also up for re-election.

The focus of the factional divide has pitted Masina’s supporters against those of Doctor Xhakaza, the regional treasurer, who is contesting for the chairperson position.

Xhakaza’s faction believes the branches, which had not qualified, were excluded to their disadvantage.

Makhura spoke to the conference’s factional divide, saying the members were preoccupied with leadership roles and, as such, the ANC had lost power in Ekurhuleni.

The ANC has been on a steady electoral decline for several years in Gauteng and its municipalities.

In 2019, the province managed to remain in charge of the province. In the 2021 local government elections, the picture was different as the party lost control of three metros – Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Makhura described the minority coalition government in Ekurhuleni, led by the DA, as weak.

He said that, despite the coalition’s weakness, he was doubtful the ANC in the region was strong and focused enough to regain lost ground, especially as it squabbled about leadership roles.

“We have by no means seen this degree of battle. It is like ‘wafa wafa’, the extent of degeneration,” he said.

In a line, possibly pre-empting the ANC’s loss of power in Gauteng in 2024, Makhura called on party members to take up opposition benches to fight for democracy.

Makhura, who is stepping down as Gauteng ANC chairperson this year, said no one was entitled to a leadership position.

Makhura said:

There are those who believe that there is no need to be in the ANC, when the ANC is out of power. Those people must leave now. We want those who will remain, even when the ANC is not in control. Who said we are entitled to positions?

Makhura referred the party’s obsession with political office and which position a member would occupy in the government. It spoke to similar concerns described in the ANC’s policy documents, ahead of its conference in July.

Makhura said the party should see the election of its leaders as serving in any role and not just in a government position.

“The conflation of state energy and management elections within the organisation blurs our eyes. We can not see correctly. When we’ve got to think about you, comrade Tshabalala, we’re considering may he be a mayor? Or MMC. We don’t suppose Tshabalala could possibly be a very good deputy chair. We should consider the functioning of the organisation and lift the standard of the cadreship,” Makhura said.

The Ekurhuleni conference was expected to wrap up on Sunday.

Still, crucial sections of the programme, such as the adoption of credentials, the nomination of leaders, and the voting, had yet to occur on Saturday night.

The region is expected to work through the night to conclude the conference on Sunday.

