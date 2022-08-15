Fran Kelly is fine and familiar, but she’s not the future of the ABC
Now permit me to placed on file that my disappointment has nothing to do with Fran Kelly as a broadcaster or individual. I’m a giant Fran-Fan, long-time listener, first-time complainer.
When she departed Radio National’s Breakfast final yr, I used to be the primary one within the household group chat to ship the hyperlink accompanied by the heartbreak emoji.
But I reckon even Fran would concede she’s had a reasonably good run. She was on the microphone at Radio National for 17 years, which is the precise age of all of the individuals who don’t hearken to Triple J.
As a political journalist, Fran has runs on the board, however this kind of present doesn’t sound like a automobile that requires her experience. Instead, it appears like a missed alternative for the ABC to attain two vital targets: attain a youthful viewers and highlight rising expertise.
Ironically, the press launch for Frankly guarantees “frank yet fun chats” with “big thinkers and change-makers.”
But if we’re actually being frank (but enjoyable), the ABC seems allergic to huge considering or change-making.
Earlier this yr, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age ran a narrative on how the identical set of faces has dominated the Australian TV panorama for the previous few a long time.
As a part of that piece, Tom Ballard, maybe the final millennial to be given an opportunity by the ABC because of his 2017 chat present, Tonightly, promptly recognized the issue.
“At its worst, Australian TV just often feels suffocatingly safe,” Ballard stated.
Rather than taking part in it secure and dusting off Kelly after six months on the shelf, the ABC ought to have invested sooner or later as an alternative of pandering to the previous.
A Friday night time chat hosted by Fran Kelly would possibly fulfill what’s left of the ABC’s boomer viewers, however it’s an indication the broadcaster appears to have given up on high-production, prime-time content material geared toward youthful audiences. That’s unhealthy for us, and it’s unhealthy for the ABC.
