Fran Kelly is fine and familiar, but she’s not the future of the ABC

Now permit me to placed on file that my disappointment has nothing to do with Fran Kelly as a broadcaster or individual. I’m a giant Fran-Fan, long-time listener, first-time complainer.

When she departed Radio National’s Breakfast final yr, I used to be the primary one within the household group chat to ship the hyperlink accompanied by the heartbreak emoji.

But I reckon even Fran would concede she’s had a reasonably good run. She was on the microphone at Radio National for 17 years, which is the precise age of all of the individuals who don’t hearken to Triple J.

As a political journalist, Fran has runs on the board, however this kind of present doesn’t sound like a automobile that requires her experience. Instead, it appears like a missed alternative for the ABC to attain two vital targets: attain a youthful viewers and highlight rising expertise.