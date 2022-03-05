France accuses Britain of ‘lack of humanity’ in aiding Ukraine refugees: Letter

France on Saturday accused Britain of an insufficient response and missing humanity in helping Ukrainian refugees who’re looking for to hitch household within the UK from the French Channel port of Calais.

Hundreds of Ukrainians have come to Calais within the final days after fleeing the Russian invasion of their nation hoping to hitch relations already established within the UK.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The response of the UK is “completely unsuitable” and exhibits a “lack of humanity” towards refugees who are sometimes “in distress,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin mentioned in a letter to British counterpart Priti Patel seen by AFP, urging London to arrange a correct consular presence in Calais to challenge visas.

Darmanin mentioned that within the final days 400 Ukrainian refugees have offered themselves at Calais border crossings however some 150 of them have been informed go go away and procure visas at UK consulates in Paris or Brussels.

France had mentioned Thursday that Britain would arrange a pop-up visa middle in Calais to challenge visas after Britain introduced a household scheme to permit speedy and prolonged members of the family of Ukrainians settled within the UK to journey there.

“It is imperative that your consular representation, exceptionally and for the duration of this crisis, is able to issue visas for family reunification on the spot in Calais,” mentioned Darmanin.

He mentioned it was “incomprehensible” that the UK was in a position to present such companies on the bottom in Poland on the Ukrainian border however couldn’t within the UK’s closest neighbor France.

Darmanin’s letter to Patel comes months after a brand new surge in post-Brexit tensions between the 2 nations within the wake of the drowning in November 2021 of 27 migrants looking for to illegally cross the Channel to England in a small boat.

The tragedy prompted each side to trade accusations of not doing sufficient to guard migrants and crack down on folks traffickers who organise the harmful crossings in small boats.

“Our coasts have been the scene of too many human tragedies,” Darmamin informed Patel, alluding to the chance that Ukrainians might search to cross clandestinely by sea if they didn’t get hold of visas.

“Let’s not add to that those Ukrainian families,” he mentioned.

Read extra:

Arab refugees see double standards in Europe’s embrace of Ukrainians

UN urges countries to open borders to African citizens fleeing Ukraine

War in Ukraine will have ‘severe impact’ on global economy: IMF