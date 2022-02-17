France and partners announce Mali troop withdrawal

PARIS — France alongside its European and worldwide companions introduced Thursday the top of its nine-year navy counter-insurgency operation in Mali, amid rising tensions with the nation’s navy junta.

“Due to multiple obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities, Canada and the European States operating alongside [French] Operation Barkhane and within the Task Force Takuba [a European multinational band of special operations forces] … decided to commence the coordinated withdrawal of their respective military resources dedicated to these operations from Malian territory,” a joint assertion printed by the Elysée reads.

The choice got here after a dinner on the Elysée on Wednesday night with leaders from African nations, nations energetic within the Sahel area and EU representatives.

The assertion says France and its companions will “continue their joint action against terrorism in the Sahel region, including in Niger and in the Gulf of Guinea,” and description a brand new technique for the area by June 2022.

The choice to withdraw from Mali marks a significant setback in Paris’ long-term efforts to combat terrorist teams within the area.

Approximatively 3,500 French troopers are at the moment in Mali and greater than 4,000 are within the wider area, in keeping with the Elysée. France has been current within the Sahel since 2013, when then-President François Hollande determined to deploy troops first in Mali, then within the broader Sahel area together with Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger to combat jihadist terrorism.

Some 53 French troopers have been killed within the Sahel, together with 48 in Mali, for the reason that starting of the operation, for which assist has waned previously few months. French troops at the moment are additionally confronted with mercenary troopers from Russia’s Wagner Group. The scenario in Mali escalated in current weeks when the federal government expelled the French ambassador; hundreds took to the streets of the capital Bamako to rejoice that transfer and protest towards the French presence there.

Mali’s navy junta additionally went again on earlier commitments to carry elections and restore civilian rule following a coup in August 2020 towards elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

“The political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali,” the French assertion reads.

The EU intends to keep up its presence in Mali, the bloc’s international coverage chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday.