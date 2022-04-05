France-Azerbaijan Business Council of MEDEF International to visit Baku with delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The

France-Azerbaijan Business Council of MEDEF International might be

visiting Baku with a delegation of 25 representatives of French

firms, MEDEF informed Trend.

The go to might be happening on April 7 and eight, the delegation

might be led by Philippe Gautier, CEO of MEDEF International.

MEDEF mentioned this mission is organized in continuity of the

France-Azerbaijan Business Council’s actions in 2020 and 2021

which have remained dense and common, regardless of the pandemic disaster

and its financial penalties.

“In addition to common updates on financial and regional

developments, the Business Council took half in discussions, on

line, with the administration of the Azerbaijan Investment Company and

the Alat Special Economic Zone in 2021,” the group mentioned.

The 25 members of the delegation signify firms within the

transport (highway, rail, air) and infrastructure sectors, power

(standard and renewable), engineering and structure, banking

and banking providers, city providers and excessive expertise.

“Most of those firms have developed profitable partnerships

in Azerbaijan or in neighboring markets. They have acknowledged

options to handle such precise points as mobility, clever

city providers, power effectivity, sustainable infrastructure and

development, technological sovereignty, and many others,” the MEDEF added.

