France-Azerbaijan Business Council of MEDEF International to visit Baku with delegation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The
France-Azerbaijan Business Council of MEDEF International might be
visiting Baku with a delegation of 25 representatives of French
firms, MEDEF informed Trend.
The go to might be happening on April 7 and eight, the delegation
might be led by Philippe Gautier, CEO of MEDEF International.
MEDEF mentioned this mission is organized in continuity of the
France-Azerbaijan Business Council’s actions in 2020 and 2021
which have remained dense and common, regardless of the pandemic disaster
and its financial penalties.
“In addition to common updates on financial and regional
developments, the Business Council took half in discussions, on
line, with the administration of the Azerbaijan Investment Company and
the Alat Special Economic Zone in 2021,” the group mentioned.
The 25 members of the delegation signify firms within the
transport (highway, rail, air) and infrastructure sectors, power
(standard and renewable), engineering and structure, banking
and banking providers, city providers and excessive expertise.
“Most of those firms have developed profitable partnerships
in Azerbaijan or in neighboring markets. They have acknowledged
options to handle such precise points as mobility, clever
city providers, power effectivity, sustainable infrastructure and
development, technological sovereignty, and many others,” the MEDEF added.
—
Follow the writer on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh