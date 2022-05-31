France blames Liverpool, ticket fraud for Champions League trouble
The French authorities on Monday blamed large ticket fraud and
Liverpool’s dealing with of its followers for the group bother which marred
the membership’s Champions League soccer ultimate in opposition to Real Madrid in
Paris over the weekend, Trend stories citing Reuters.
But as a blame-game over the fiasco continued into Monday,
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes outdoors
the nationwide stadium, which noticed some followers together with youngsters
tear-gassed by French police, as deeply upsetting.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated Liverpool had
offered their supporters with paper tickets, not digital, which
allowed for the opportunity of what he described as a “large
fraud on an industrial scale”.
More than two thirds of the tickets introduced by some 62,000
Liverpool supporters had been fakes, the minister added.
“I need to say as soon as once more that the choices taken prevented
deaths or severe harm,” Darmanin informed reporters after holding an
emergency assembly on Monday.