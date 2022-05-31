France blames Liverpool, ticket fraud for Champions League trouble

The French authorities on Monday blamed large ticket fraud and

Liverpool’s dealing with of its followers for the group bother which marred

the membership’s Champions League soccer ultimate in opposition to Real Madrid in

Paris over the weekend, Trend stories citing Reuters.

But as a blame-game over the fiasco continued into Monday,

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes outdoors

the nationwide stadium, which noticed some followers together with youngsters

tear-gassed by French police, as deeply upsetting.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated Liverpool had

offered their supporters with paper tickets, not digital, which

allowed for the opportunity of what he described as a “large

fraud on an industrial scale”.

More than two thirds of the tickets introduced by some 62,000

Liverpool supporters had been fakes, the minister added.

“I need to say as soon as once more that the choices taken prevented

deaths or severe harm,” Darmanin informed reporters after holding an

emergency assembly on Monday.