France has charged two its volunteer firefighters of setting a few of the devastating blazes that rocked the southern a part of the nation over the summer season.

One of the lads firefighters is a 27-year-old who was arrested on 24 August.

Authorities have accused him of beginning a fireplace that burned by way of 230 hectares of land close to Lake Vouglans earlier within the month.

Some of his colleagues attended his trial, which began on Thursday.

Colonel Cyril Fournier, who works with the hearth and rescue providers, stated arson “sullies the uniform. It is out of the query to point out any tolerance on this topic.”

Authorites have also arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly starting several other fires in the commune of Vif, and he is facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He denies the charges.

Before these two men, another volunteer firefighter admitted to starting fires over a period of several years. He told authorities that he was motivated by a need for ‘social recognition’ and the adrenaline rush.

Pierre Lamothe, a psychiatrist who specialises in criminology, said one of the reasons why firefighters turn to arson is because: “there’s typically a have to really feel indispensable. One creates the potential for being a savior, one turns into a hero in a number of hours”.

Experts say there are a number of indicators that may trigger authorities to suspect that arson has taken place, particularly when a number of fires begin concurrently.

Since the beginning of the summer season, authorities have arrested 34 arsonists, in accordance with France’s inside ministry.