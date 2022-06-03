France confirms volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine

A French volunteer fighter in Ukraine has been killed in fight, Paris confirmed on Friday following experiences that the person died in artillery fireplace within the Kharkiv area.

“We are aware of the sad news that a French citizen has been fatally wounded during combat in Ukraine,” a overseas ministry spokesperson stated.

“We remind everyone that the whole of Ukraine is a war zone. In this regard, travel to Ukraine is formally advised against, for whatever reason.”

The Europe 1 radio station reported Thursday that the younger man had joined a overseas protection unit in Ukraine and was preventing round Kharkiv, a north-eastern metropolis which has been shelled closely by Russian forces however stays in Ukrainian fingers.

Many overseas fighters have responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s enchantment for volunteers to return and repel invading Russian forces.

The Ukrainian authorities put their quantity at round 20,000 in March, although the determine has not been independently verified.

The dying was the primary time a French fighter has been killed within the conflict, Europe 1 reported.

In late April, the British authorities confirmed that one among its residents, recognized within the media as a 36-year-old military veteran, had been killed in Ukraine, and one other was lacking.

