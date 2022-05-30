France denounces Iran’s seizure of two Greek tankers

Iran’s seizure of two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Gulf waters is “a serious violation of international law”, France’s international ministry mentioned Sunday, calling for the fast launch of the ships and their crews.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized the Greek tankers within the Gulf Friday, days after Athens confirmed it could ship to Washington Iranian oil it had seized from a Russian tanker.

“We call on Iran to immediately release the crews and vessels,” a French international ministry spokesperson mentioned in an announcement

“France reiterates its commitment to the rules of international law protecting the freedom of navigation and maritime safety. We call on Iran to immediately cease its actions that contravene these rules,” the assertion concluded.

Iran mentioned Saturday the crews of two Greek oil tankers have been in “good health” and never below arrest.

But Greece has condemned Tehran’s detention of the 2 ships as “tantamount to acts of piracy” and warned its residents to not journey to Iran.

The Revolutionary Guards — the ideological arm of Iran’s navy — had mentioned it seized the tankers “due to violations”, with out elaborating additional.

Greece mentioned one of many tankers had been crusing in worldwide waters, whereas the second was close to the Iranian coast when it was seized.

Nine Greeks are among the many crews, the Greek international ministry mentioned, with out specifying the variety of different sailors on board.

