France Investigates Possible Second Blast At Dakar Rally In Saudi: French Radio

An preliminary investigation into the primary blast had not raised any legal suspicions

French authorities are trying right into a second doubtlessly suspicious explosion on the Dakar sports activities automotive rally in Saudi Arabia final month, French radio station RMC reported on Thursday. According to RMC, a truck belonging to the staff of Franco-Italian rally competitor Camelia Liparoti caught hearth on Dec. 31 after the driving force heard a “boom”. A day earlier an explosion beneath a assist automobile on the rally severely injured French race driver Philippe Boutron. French anti-terrorism prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into the primary explosion earlier this month. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has stated “there were hypotheses that it was a terrorist attack.”

However, Saudi Arabia’s overseas ministry stated on Jan. 8 that an preliminary investigation into the primary blast had not raised any legal suspicions.

RMC stated France’s DGSI secret service was additionally interested in what occurred to Liparoti’s truck, a assist automobile for her X-Raid race staff.

On its web site, RMC confirmed a video of the truck destroyed by hearth, saying that its fuel tank was discovered 50 metres (164 ft) away from the truck and had a gap in it.

The broadcaster stated the driving force heard an explosion and jumped out of the truck. No one was harmed.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutors declined to remark.

The French overseas ministry didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon the RMC report, nor did the Saudi authorities.

TRUCK ON FIRE

A spokesperson for ASO, the French firm that organises the Dakar rally, stated in response to Reuters questions: “We have been instantly knowledgeable by the X-Raid staff of what had occurred to Camelia Liparoti’s help truck.

“The X-Raid team told us that it was most likely an electrical problem. We remained on this hypothesis, but if another origin were to appear today and that requires an investigation, we would obviously be ready to collaborate on it.”

In an Instagram put up dated Jan. 2, Liparoti confirmed an image of the truck on hearth.

“Yes, my pink truck caught fire in the night of 31st of December. Undetermined reasons. The driver got out intact, great news,” Liparoti stated.

“Suddenly, just before starting racing this Dakar, I lost everything. No clothes, no gear, no passport, no place to sleep or shower. Nothing left.”

Franceinfo https://www.francetvinfo.fr/dakar/info-franceinfo-explosion-sur-le-dakar-aucun-enqueteur-francais-na-encore-pu-se-rendre-en-arabie-saoudite_4920859.html radio stated final week that discussions between Paris and Saudi Arabia over placing French investigators on the bottom had been “very difficult”.

The Dakar rally, now in its forty fourth version, began in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital however moved from Africa to South America for security causes in 2009. It has been held completely in Saudi Arabia since 2020.

In March this yr, Jeddah’s Corniche race circuit will host a spherical of the motorsports world’s most prestigious competitors, Formula One.

0 Comments

For the newest auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.