Asia

France issues international arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn of Renault-Nissan

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 mins ago
0 Less than a minute


France has issued a world arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn, the disgraced auto tycoon who jumped bail in Japan in a sensational getaway in 2018, prosecutors informed AFP on Friday.

The warrant was issued over 15 million euros ($16.3 million) in suspect funds between the Renault-Nissan alliance that Ghosn as soon as headed and an Omani firm, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA), prosecutors within the Paris suburb of Nanterre informed AFP.

Developing



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button