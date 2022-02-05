Europe

France launches inquiry after spill of over 100,000 dead fish off Atlantic coast

The French arm of Sea Shepherd — a non-profit marine conservation activism group — posted pictures of the spill to its Twitter web page on Thursday. “Here is what is happening right now in the Bay of Biscay off the coast of La Rochelle,” the tweet stated. “Four factory boats operate in that area, including the Margiris — the second largest trawler in the world (banned in Australia).”
The images posted by Sea Shepherd present an astonishing mass of useless fish — that are blue whiting, a sub-species of cod — floating on the water. The Dutch-owned Margiris has been described as a “mammoth super-trawler” by Greenpeace.
The Pelagic Freeze-Trawler Association (PFA) — which represents the vessel’s proprietor — released a statement on Friday addressing the incident and stated it absolutely “understands the emotions such images can bring.”

In the assertion, the PFA additionally stated: “We would like to clarify that around 5.50am on 3 February 2022, an amount of blue whiting was involuntarily released into the sea from the Margiris vessel, due to a rupture in the cod-end part of its net. Such an accident is a rare occurrence and in this case was caused by the unexpectedly large size of the fish caught. In line with EU law, the incident and the quantities lost have been recorded in the vessel’s log book and reported to the authorities of the vessel’s flag state, Lithuania.”

Annick Girardin — the French minister for Fisheries and Maritime points — said the sight of the dead fish was “shocking” and requested the nationwide fishing surveillance authority to launch an investigation, to “shed light on that issue so that we identify the causes of the significant dumping of fishes.”

In a tweet, Girardin additionally added: “France supports sustainable fishing and this isn’t reflected here. Should an infraction have occurred, sanctions would be taken against the responsible shipowner that will be identified.”

Iceland to end whaling from 2024 amid controversy and falling demand

Virginijus Sinkevičius — the EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries — additionally commented on the case and referred to as it an “unfortunate incident in the Bay of Biscay.”

On Twitter, he stated the EU Commission “would react immediately” and are launching an inquiry to nationwide authorities of the fishing space and the presumed flag state of the vessel, to get exhaustive info and proof concerning the case.”
Lamya Essemlali — the top of Sea Shepherd’s French arm — told Reuters she believed the fish have been intentionally discharged.
Trawling of this scale is an act that many environmental activists usually protest in opposition to — in 2021, CNN pointed out that “day-after-day, 1000’s of fishing boats world wide drag big weighted nets throughout the seafloor, ensnaring every part of their wake and destroying marine habitats” in a story on bottom trawling, a process that has been described by scientists as “bulldozing” the ocean flooring.





