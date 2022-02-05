France launches inquiry after spill of over 100,000 dead fish off Atlantic coast
In the assertion, the PFA additionally stated: “We would like to clarify that around 5.50am on 3 February 2022, an amount of blue whiting was involuntarily released into the sea from the Margiris vessel, due to a rupture in the cod-end part of its net. Such an accident is a rare occurrence and in this case was caused by the unexpectedly large size of the fish caught. In line with EU law, the incident and the quantities lost have been recorded in the vessel’s log book and reported to the authorities of the vessel’s flag state, Lithuania.”
In a tweet, Girardin additionally added: “France supports sustainable fishing and this isn’t reflected here. Should an infraction have occurred, sanctions would be taken against the responsible shipowner that will be identified.”
Virginijus Sinkevičius — the EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries — additionally commented on the case and referred to as it an “unfortunate incident in the Bay of Biscay.”