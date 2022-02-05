France launches inquiry after spill of over 100,000 dead fish off Atlantic coast

The French arm of Sea Shepherd — a non-profit marine conservation activism group — posted pictures of the spill to its Twitter web page on Thursday. “Here is what is happening right now in the Bay of Biscay off the coast of La Rochelle,” the tweet stated. “Four factory boats operate in that area, including the Margiris — the second largest trawler in the world (banned in Australia).”

The images posted by Sea Shepherd present an astonishing mass of useless fish — that are blue whiting, a sub-species of cod — floating on the water. The Dutch-owned Margiris has been described as a “mammoth super-trawler” by Greenpeace.

The Pelagic Freeze-Trawler Association (PFA) — which represents the vessel’s proprietor — released a statement on Friday addressing the incident and stated it absolutely “understands the emotions such images can bring.”

In the assertion, the PFA additionally stated: “We would like to clarify that around 5.50am on 3 February 2022, an amount of blue whiting was involuntarily released into the sea from the Margiris vessel, due to a rupture in the cod-end part of its net. Such an accident is a rare occurrence and in this case was caused by the unexpectedly large size of the fish caught. In line with EU law, the incident and the quantities lost have been recorded in the vessel’s log book and reported to the authorities of the vessel’s flag state, Lithuania.”