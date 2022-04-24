World
france: Macron wins: Key quotes after France’s presidential election – Times of India
PARIS: President Emmanuel triumphed over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a cushty margin in France‘s election on Sunday, early projections by pollsters confirmed, successful a second time period and heading off what would have been a political earthquake.
Here are the primary reactions:
Marine Le Pen, defeated far-right challenger
“Tonight’s result is in itself an earth-shattering victory (for us).”
“I fear that the five-year term that is about to begin will not break with the brutal methods of the previous one. In order to avoid the monopolisation of power by a few, more than ever I will pursue my commitment to France and the French people with the energy, perseverance and affection that you know me for.
Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian
“The French didn’t desire a France that turns in on itself.”
European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune
“With a far-right at 40%, it present we’ll must work.”
Health Minister Olivier Veran
“We won’t spoil the victory …however the (far-right) has its larger rating ever. There shall be continuity in authorities coverage as a result of the president has been re-elected. But we’ve additionally heard the French individuals’s message. There shall be a change of methodology, the French individuals shall be consulted.
