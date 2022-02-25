France not opposed in principle to cutting Russia from SWIFT: Bruno Le Maire

PARIS — Kicking Russia out of the SWIFT worldwide funds system needs to be a final resort answer, however Paris is not lifeless set in opposition to it, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stated Friday.

“SWIFT is the financial nuclear weapon,” Le Maire stated after a gathering of EU finance ministers. “The fact remains that when you have a nuclear weapon in your hands, you think before you use it. Some member countries have expressed reservations, we take them into account.”

“France is not one of these countries, I want to say this very clearly,” he added.

“We are not reluctant to use all the necessary weapons, without exception, against the Russia of Vladimir Putin, but there must be a European consensus,” he explained, noting that “it is comprehensible that some nations” would really like extra info on the financial impression of that sanction earlier than adopting it.

The EU is finalizing on Friday a brand new bundle of sanctions in opposition to Russia, but it surely doesn’t kick out Russia from the SWIFT worldwide funds system.

In a communiqué issued earlier on Friday, EU finance ministers stated they requested the European Commission and the European Central Bank “to evaluate the results of chopping off Russian establishments’ entry to the monetary system even additional. All choices are on the desk.”

That evaluation will come quickly, Le Maire promised. “It’s a matter of a few hours,” he stated.