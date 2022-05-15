France: parade marks the opening of “Utopia” festival in Lille

Flying fish and psychedelic finned horses: a implausible parade evoking the hyperlinks between Man and the dwelling reworked the middle of Lille right into a zany menagerie on Saturday evening, on the event of the launch of the Lille 3000 pageant, below the theme “Utopia”.

Behind an enormous picket puppet with human options skilfully animated, Alice in Wonderland rabbits paraded on an electro music, a bedridden dodo, seahorses and all types of chimeras.

They have been escorted by tons of of musicians and dancers, and tons of of 1000’s of spectators.

Since then, each three years, Lille organizes with the help of many patrons a thematic pageant, bringing collectively many occasions, together with modern artwork, in the primary establishments of the town, with echoes past, on the general public freeway or in faculties.

The 2022 version, which incorporates 145 creations and a number of occasions in Lille and the area.