France refuses to work with Russia on device for India’s Venus mission

France has deserted plans to create, along with Russia, a

system for the orbiter that India plans to launch to Venus, Oleg

Korablev, deputy director of the Space Research Institute of the

Russian Academy of Sciences for the ExoMars undertaking, head of the

Planetary Physics division of the Space Research Institute of the

Russian Academy of Sciences, informed TASS, Trend reviews.

The system is meant to review the ambiance of Venus by

spectroscopy. Some of the elements have been purported to be

French.

“We have solved this problem [with components], we’re conducting

all of the preparatory levels, [we are also] searching for suppliers,

all the things is so as,” Korablev said, “Unfortunately, the French

Space Agency introduced that they’re now not excited by

taking part on this undertaking, however we are able to purchase all the things

ourselves”.

Deputy Director of the Space Research Institute stated that this

choice has already been agreed upon with Roscosmos. The key

aspect, the detector, can be Russian-made. “In precept, there

can be a Chinese analogue, however now we need to use a Russian one,”

Korablev stated.

According to him, the French facet initially deliberate to pay for

the acquisition of the detector. “Roscosmos approached the entire thing

with understanding, with aspiration,” Korablev added, “We agreed on

new estimates, the prices; Russia itself will purchase these elements.

And, accordingly, not of French manufacture”.