France Says Putin Needs To Understand NATO Has Nuclear Weapons

French Minister stated that Putin wants to know that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance.

Paris:

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, when making threats about utilizing nuclear weapons, wants to know that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance.

Asked whether or not Putin’s risk of “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history” was tantamount to threatening to make use of nuclear weapons within the Ukraine battle, Le Drian stated it was understood as such.

“Yes, I think that Vladimir Putin must also understand that the Atlantic alliance is a nuclear alliance. That is all I will say about this,” Le Drian stated on French tv TF1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)