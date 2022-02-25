France says Putin needs to understand NATO has nuclear weapons

France’s international minister stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin, when making threats about utilizing nuclear weapons, wants to grasp that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance, however he dominated out NATO-led navy intervention to defend Ukraine.

Asked whether or not Putin’s menace of “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history” was tantamount to threatening Russian use nuclear weapons within the Ukraine battle, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated it was certainly understood as such.

“Yes, I think that Vladimir Putin must also understand that the Atlantic alliance is a nuclear alliance. That is all I will say about this,” Le Drian stated on Thursday on French tv TF1.

Speaking from the Kremlin on Thursday morning as he launched the Russian navy’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin stated Russia would reply immediately if any exterior power tried to intervene with its actions.

“Whoever tries to hinder us, and even more so, to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate. And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history,” the Russian president stated.

Western leaders on Thursday threatened unprecedented financial sanctions towards Russia, however none have argued for a NATO-led navy intervention to defend Ukraine.

Ukraine isn’t a NATO ally, and the alliance isn’t treaty-bound to guard it.

Asked why NATO member states — which in previous a long time have intervened militarily in non-NATO international locations reminiscent of Afghanistan, Libya and former Yugoslavia — are refusing to place troopers on the bottom in Ukraine, Le Drian stated: “That is not what the Ukrainians are asking us”.

He stated Ukraine is asking for humanitarian and monetary assist, in addition to navy tools, which the West has offered and can proceed to offer.

Asked what weaponry NATO might present, Le Drian stated “they have made a list and we are studying that list in order to meet their requests as soon as possible”.

Asked whether or not Europe and NATO might proceed to rule out a navy response regardless of the presence of Russian troopers in Ukraine and Putin’s menace of nuclear apocalypse, Le Drian stated sanctions will likely be extra environment friendly.

“Strangling Russia economically and financially will in the long run be stronger than any intervention,” the international minister stated.

