France says talking to UAE about replacing Russian oil, diesel

France is speaking to the United Arab Emirates in regards to the provide of oil and diesel because it seeks options to Russian vitality sources, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire mentioned on Sunday.

The minister mentioned France additionally deliberate to speed up funding within the transition to cleaner vitality, corresponding to rushing up the roll-out of offshore wind farms, to extend the nation’s independence.

“We are looking for substitutes to the supply of gas or diesel from Russia,” Le Maire mentioned throughout an interview with CNews TV and Europe1 radio.

“For example, the United Arab Emirates can be a solution, at least temporarily, to replace Russian oil and diesel. These are discussions that have already begun with the United Arab Emirates.”

The European Union accepted a sixth package deal of sanctions towards Russia over the battle in Ukraine final week that included a partial ban on Russian oil imports.

French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned that Russian oil imports to the EU can be reduce by about 92 p.c by the tip of the 12 months because of the settlement. He additionally mentioned an embargo on Russian gasoline should not be dominated out.

Thierry Breton, the EU’s inside market commissioner, mentioned in a separate interview with CNews and Europe1 on Sunday that Russian chief Vladimir Putin was utilizing gasoline in an effort to separate Europe as he continues to wage battle on Ukraine.

“We must also free ourselves from gas, because Russian gas today, we must get our autonomy back as quickly as possible as Vladimir Putin doesn’t like the European project,” Breton mentioned. “For years, he’s done everything to divide Europe. Now he’s using gas precisely to divide us.”

