France says to expel 35 Russian diplomats

France on Monday mentioned it might expel 35 Russian diplomats as a part of a joint European motion after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“France decided this evening to expel a number of Russian personnel with diplomatic status stationed in France whose activities are against our security interests,” the international ministry mentioned in a press release.

A ministry supply, who requested to not be named, mentioned 35 Russian diplomats can be expelled.

“This action is part of a European approach,” the international ministry assertion added. “Our first responsibility is always to ensure the safety of French people and Europeans,” it mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Germany on Monday expelled a “significant number” of Russian diplomats in what Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock referred to as a response to the “unbelievable brutality” the Kremlin had unleashed in Ukraine.

Berlin’s transfer, AFP has discovered, entails 40 Russians. Lithuania on Monday mentioned it was expelling Russia’s ambassador over Russian aggression in Ukraine.

There has been outrage throughout Europe over killings within the city of Bucha close to the capital the place dozens of our bodies had been present in mass graves or littering the streets close to Kyiv over the weekend.

The Kremlin has rejected Western accusations that Russian forces had been accountable.

Read extra:

Ukraine says Russia is preparing eastern assault, attack on Kharkiv

Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings

US pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council