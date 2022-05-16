France says will defend Sweden, Finland against any attack amid Russian threats

France is ready to assist Sweden and Finland, who not too long ago introduced their determination to affix NATO, each politically and militarily, and defend each Nordic nations towards any threats or assaults, the Elysee stated on Monday, as Russia threatened a “response” to the enlargement of the Western alliance.

“Whomever would seek to test European solidarity by threatening or attacking their sovereignty, through whatever means, must be certain that France will stand shoulder to shoulder with Finland and Sweden,” the Elysee stated in a press release.

It added: “France reaffirms its commitment and solidarity under Article 42.7 of the Treaty of the European Union, and stands ready to increase its security and defence cooperation with both partners, including through high-level political consultations and enhanced military interactions.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two Nordic nations confirmed formally that they’ll search NATO membership, ending a long time of navy nonalignment in an historic transfer pushed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly warned of penalties if Helsinki and Stockholm joined NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Monday his nation “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland as they apply for NATO membership, however the “expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will of course give rise to our reaction in response.”

Read extra:

Turkey’s Erdogan says will not approve Sweden and Finland joining NATO

In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia

Putin says Sweden, Finland NATO bid no threat to Russia but may ‘trigger response’