France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine

France is sending a number of heavy artillery items to Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron mentioned Friday, as rising numbers of Western nations contribute heavier arms to Kyiv following the Russian invasion.

“We are delivering significant equipment, from Milan [anti-tank missiles] to Caesar [self-propelled howitzers],” Macron informed regional newspaper Ouest-France.

“I think we have to continue on this route. Always with the red line that we will not become parties to the conflict.”

Defense Minister Florence Parly confirmed on Twitter that France would ship “several Caesar artillery cannons and thousands of shells.”

Built by partly state-owned arms maker Nexter, the Caesar is a 155mm howitzer mounted on a six-wheeled truck chassis, able to firing shells at ranges of greater than 40 kilometers (25 miles).

Macron’s Elysee Palace workplace didn’t reveal what number of missiles and howitzers France would supply when contacted by AFP, saying that it didn’t need to reveal “operational information.”

But it added that the anti-tank missiles had already been delivered, whereas the howitzers would transfer “in the coming days.”

Around 40 Ukrainian troopers might be skilled in France on the weapons’ use from Saturday, the presidency mentioned.

Ukrainian officers together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have repeatedly implored European and NATO powers to supply heavier weapons, particularly artillery, as Russia launches a recent assault on its neighbor’s east.

Although some international locations just like the US have been fast to reply, others, notably EU heavyweight Germany, worry additional antagonizing Moscow by delivering extra highly effective arms for Ukraine.

“There is no textbook for this situation where you can look up at what point we will be seen as party to the conflict,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz informed weekly Der Spiegel on Friday.

But he added that Europe’s high financial system would exchange Soviet-made weapons despatched to Ukraine from japanese NATO and EU allies, together with Slovenia, with new, German-made ones.

“This is a debate that goes to the heart of Germany’s political life, it’s a sovereign choice that belongs to Germany and we respect it,” Macron informed Ouest-France, including that he had not too long ago spoken to Scholz.

“We have the same strategy as the chancellor, which is to say that we will aid the Ukrainians as much as possible but must be careful never to become parties to the conflict.”

