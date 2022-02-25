France sends elite police unit to protect its embassy in Ukraine’s Kyiv

France has despatched an elite police unit to Kyiv to bolster the security of its embassy within the Ukrainian capital, a safety supply instructed AFP on Friday.

The workforce of eight, deployed since Wednesday on the embassy, is a part of the GIGN, the French gendarmerie’s elite tactical police drive, the supply mentioned.

They be part of the embassy’s 5 everlasting GIGN workers whose transient is to guard the embassy and its personnel in opposition to any risk.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces have been closing in on Kyiv from the north-east and east, with explosions heard within the metropolis middle early Friday.

The deployment comes as France has begun to specific concern in regards to the security of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who mentioned Friday he would keep put regardless of being the “number one target” for the advancing Russians.

“We are ready to help him if necessary,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian instructed France Inter radio Friday.

But he declined to say whether or not such assist may prolong to an exfiltration of the president from Ukraine.

