France set sights on All Blacks’ No 2 ranking, Springboks stay No 1 | Sport

Paul Willemse on the cost for France in opposition to Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

France will substitute the All Blacks at No 2 within the World Rugby rankings in the event that they beat England in Paris this weekend.

Ireland have changed England at No 4 within the rankings after a 32-15 win at Twickenham.

The Springboks proceed their keep at No 1 on this planet.

After beating Wales 13-9 in Cardiff, France have their sights on overtaking New Zealand at No 2 within the official World Rugby rankings.

Having gained almost three-quarters of some extent for his or her first win in Cardiff since 2014, Les Bleus at the moment are on 88.55 ranking factors and inside touching distance of the second-placed All Blacks (88.75).

According to World Rugby, a win over England in Saturday’s ultimate Six Nations spherical in Paris wouldn’t solely safe France their first title and Grand Slam since 2010 but additionally see them equal their highest place within the rankings.

France have not been second since they shocked New Zealand 20-18 within the 2007 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in Cardiff.

Elsewhere, Ireland’s report 32-15 win over 14-man England at Twickenham has seen the groups swap locations within the rankings.

In addition to maintaining their Six Nations title hopes alive, Ireland’s victory was price 2.09 ranking factors, boosting their general complete to 88.09 and put them in fourth place. Following the lack of an similar variety of factors, England at the moment are on 84.83 factors and in fifth place.

Defending Six Nations champions Wales slipped down a spot to eighth with Scotland, who fractionally improved their ranking after beating Italy 33-22 in Rome, the group to learn.

The world champion Springboks, in the meantime, stay prime of the rankings.