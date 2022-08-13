The heatwave in France reached its peak on Friday, with most

temperatures reaching between 38 and 41 levels Celsius,

Meteo-France stated, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

The third heatwave of the summer time of 2022, which started on July 31

and primarily involved the Mediterranean areas till the start

of the week, has now unfold to the southwest and the Atlantic

coast. Although much less intense than the heatwaves in June and July,

the present hovering temperatures have lasted longer on a nationwide

scale, in response to Meteo-France.

The nation skilled a historic deficit of rain in July, with

barely any notable precipitation initially of August besides

for a couple of thunderstorms, significantly within the Alps, Corsica, and the

Pyrenees. Therefore, this new rise in temperatures will additional

worsen an already intense soil drought throughout a big a part of

the nation, warned Meteo-France.

On a nationwide stage, since July 17 France has set a brand new day by day

document for soil drought since data started in August 1958. In the

southeast of the nation, this excessive drought started even earlier.

The day by day document has been damaged on daily basis because the starting of

July in Corsica, and since mid-May within the Provence-Alpes-Cote

d’Azur area.

As of August 8, the soil drought scenario is affecting the

complete territory of Metropolitan France, which constitutes a serious

occasion corresponding to the droughts of 1976 and 2003, in response to

Meteo-France.