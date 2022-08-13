France suffers third heatwave: Meteo-France
The heatwave in France reached its peak on Friday, with most
temperatures reaching between 38 and 41 levels Celsius,
Meteo-France stated, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.
The third heatwave of the summer time of 2022, which started on July 31
and primarily involved the Mediterranean areas till the start
of the week, has now unfold to the southwest and the Atlantic
coast. Although much less intense than the heatwaves in June and July,
the present hovering temperatures have lasted longer on a nationwide
scale, in response to Meteo-France.
The nation skilled a historic deficit of rain in July, with
barely any notable precipitation initially of August besides
for a couple of thunderstorms, significantly within the Alps, Corsica, and the
Pyrenees. Therefore, this new rise in temperatures will additional
worsen an already intense soil drought throughout a big a part of
the nation, warned Meteo-France.
On a nationwide stage, since July 17 France has set a brand new day by day
document for soil drought since data started in August 1958. In the
southeast of the nation, this excessive drought started even earlier.
The day by day document has been damaged on daily basis because the starting of
July in Corsica, and since mid-May within the Provence-Alpes-Cote
d’Azur area.
As of August 8, the soil drought scenario is affecting the
complete territory of Metropolitan France, which constitutes a serious
occasion corresponding to the droughts of 1976 and 2003, in response to
Meteo-France.