France to boost arms supplies to Ukraine: FM

France’s new international minister Catherine Colonna mentioned on a go to to Kyiv Monday that Paris is able to increase army support to Ukraine to assist it counter Russia’s invasion.

“France is not at war with Russia”, however it’ll “continue to reinforce arms deliveries,” Colonna mentioned at a information convention along with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

She mentioned the arms will arrive “in the coming weeks.”

Colonna defended French President Emmanuel Macron, who has come below hearth in Ukraine and a few Western international locations for holding frequent cellphone calls with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

“The conversations between the President of the Republic and Vladimir Putin are direct and frank,” she mentioned.

She added that “it does not seem to be the hour for negotiations but, as President Zelenskyy said, the day for dialogue will have to come.

“We are at Ukraine’s side to facilitate this if it wishes,” she mentioned.

The pair additionally mentioned Ukraine’s nearer integration with the European Union and Colonna mentioned France was “in favour of a rapprochement with Ukraine and even an accelerated one. It is a legitimate request,” she mentioned.

Kyiv has expressed frustration at some EU international locations for not eager to fast-forward its member standing within the face of Moscow’s assault.

“I asked my French colleague not only to support the decision to grant Ukraine EU candidate status, but also to convince those who still doubt the expediency of this step,” Ukraine’s Kuleba mentioned.

Colonna, who took workplace this month, additionally visited the city of Bucha, the place Russian forces allegedly killed a whole bunch of civilians.

“This should never have happened. It must never happen again,” Colonna advised reporters after visiting an Orthodox church in Bucha.

She mentioned France stood with victims of alleged Russian atrocities and that her nation would “do everything in its power to restore peace”.

Colonna mentioned France had been “the first one to respond” by dispatching gendarmes to Bucha to probe killings alongside Ukrainian investigators.

She mentioned she hoped that work can be accomplished as rapidly as doable, “so that families can see their loved ones laid to rest in proper graves”.

Colonna is the highest-ranking French official to go to Ukraine because the starting of the Russian invasion on February 24.

She was additionally to carry talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to debate Moscow’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports and the impression on world meals safety.

